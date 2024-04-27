Newly Launched Oppo A60: 6.67-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC – Price & Specs

Oppo has launched the A60 phone in Vietnam with a 6.67-inch LCD screen, Snapdragon 680 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The phone also features a 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. Priced at VND 5,490,000 for 8GB+128GB model and VND 6,490,000 for 8GB+256GB model, it is available in Midnight Purple and Ripple Blue colors. The handset is currently available in Vietnam with no confirmation on availability in other regions.

Oppo A60 Launched in Vietnam

The Oppo A60 has been launched in Vietnam as the company’s latest addition to its A series of smartphones. This affordable phone sports a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging. In terms of camera, the Oppo A60 comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo A60 Price and Availability

The Oppo A60 is priced at VND 5,490,000 (roughly Rs. 18,060) for the 8GB+128GB model and VND 6,490,000 (roughly Rs. 21,360) for the 8GB+256GB variant. It is available in Midnight Purple and Ripple Blue color options and can be purchased in Vietnam through online retailers The Gioi Di Dong and Dien May Xanh. There is no official word on its availability in other regions, including India.

Oppo A60 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A660 runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.1 and features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chip with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the Oppo A60 comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and a 2-megapixel secondary camera for depth information. It also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone offers up to 256GB of storage, along with connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include a magnetometer, accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Oppo A60 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and measures 165.71×76.02×7.68mm, weighing around 186g.