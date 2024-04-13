Oppo A3 Pro Launched with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Chipset, IP69 Rating: Price & Specs

In Short:

Oppo launched A3 Pro in China as the successor to A2 Pro. The phone features MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, 6.7″ AMOLED screen, 64MP primary camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 out-of-the-box. A3 Pro has IP69 rating, 360-degree anti-fall body, and comes in 3 colors starting at CNY 1,999. Available for purchase from April 19.

Oppo A3 Pro Launched in China

Oppo A3 Pro was unveiled in China as the successor to the A2 Pro in Q3 2023. The new smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM. It boasts an IP69 rating and a 360-degree anti-fall body. The Oppo A3 Pro runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Oppo A3 Pro Price and Availability

The base model of Oppo A3 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999. The 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations are priced at CNY 2,199 and CNY 2,499, respectively. The phone will be available for purchase in China through Oppo’s online store and JD.com starting on April 19. It comes in Azure (glass finish), Cloud Brocade Powder (leather finish), and Mountain Blue (leather finish) color options.

Oppo A3 Pro Specifications and Features

The Oppo A3 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by a Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Other features include up to 512GB of storage, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.