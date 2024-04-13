Google Pixel 8a Design & Color Options Leak, to Debut at Google I/O 2024.

Google Pixel 8a, the affordable successor to Pixel 8, is set to launch at Google I/O 2024. Leaked images show four color options – Bay, Mint, Obsidian, and Porcelain. It will have a 4,500mAh battery, Tensor G3 chip, 6.1-inch OLED display, and the same camera setup as the Pixel 7a. The design will closely resemble the Pixel 8. More details expected ahead of the launch in May.

Google Pixel 8a Rumored to Launch at Google I/O 2024

The successor to last year’s Pixel 7a, the Google Pixel 8a, is reportedly set to be unveiled at Google I/O 2024. Android Headlines has recently released 360-degree images showcasing all four color options of the upcoming Pixel 8a handset, which is expected to be an affordable version of the Pixel 8.

Design and Color Options

The leaked images reveal that the Pixel 8a will come in four color options – Bay (Blue), Mint (Green), Obsidian (Black), and Porcelain (White). The design closely resembles that of the Pixel 8 released last year, sharing at least two color options with its more advanced sibling.





The purported Google Pixel 8a in four colorways

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Hardware Specifications

The Google Pixel 8a is rumored to feature a 4,500mAh battery and be powered by Tensor G3 chipset by the company. It is expected to have a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness.

Camera and Performance

The Pixel 8a is likely to sport a 64-megapixel primary camera along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. It is anticipated to come with 8GB of RAM, similar to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and a 5,000mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support.

We can expect more details about the Google Pixel 8a as it approaches its potential debut at Google I/O 2024, starting on May 14. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting new device.