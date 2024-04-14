Motorola Edge 50 Pro Review: Is It the Top Mid-Range Phone Choice?

Motorola has launched the Edge 50 Pro, a mid-range smartphone with a premium design. Priced starting at Rs. 31,999 in India, the phone boasts world-first features. The device offers a vegan leather finish, an IP68 rating, fast charging, and a 144Hz display. While the camera performance is decent, the Edge 50 Pro stands out for its design and features, making it a strong competitor in the mid-range segment.

Motorola recently launched the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, a mid-range smartphone that boasts a premium design. The phone comes with some world-first features that set it apart from the competition. I’ve been using the device for a while now to explore its capabilities beyond just looks.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro price in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available in two variants in India. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 31,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant, which I have been testing, is priced at Rs. 35,999. These prices are without any additional offers that may be applicable.

The phone comes in three color options with unique finishes, making it visually appealing. The packaging and unboxing experience of the device have also been designed to be environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Review: Design

The design of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a standout feature of the device. It has a premium look and feel, with attention to detail in the craftsmanship. The vegan leather finish on the rear panel adds a touch of sophistication. However, there are some minor issues with the fit and finish that slightly detract from the overall design score.

The phone features a curved display with minimal bezels, making it comfortable to hold and use. The overall build quality is commendable, and the phone is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Review: Specifications and software

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, coupled with ample RAM and storage options. The device offers robust connectivity options and supports fast charging for the battery.

On the software front, Motorola has introduced the new Hello UI, which provides a clean and minimal user experience. The software customization options are limited, but the essential features are well implemented.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Review: Performance

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro delivers smooth performance for daily tasks and even handles gaming with ease. The high refresh rate display enhances the overall user experience. The phone also offers good sound quality and reliable battery performance.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Review: Cameras

The camera setup on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro includes a versatile array of sensors that deliver good results in various lighting conditions. The image quality is commendable, though there are minor issues with oversaturation and details in some scenarios. The video performance is also satisfactory.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Review: Verdict

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a well-rounded device that offers a balance of features, design, and performance. While it may not excel in every aspect, it provides a solid overall experience for users. With its competitive pricing and unique offerings, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.