Motorola Edge 50 Ultra spotted on Geekbench, possibly powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Motorola is expected to launch the Edge 50 Ultra, along with the Edge Fusion and Edge 50 Pro, on April 16. The handset has impressive scores on Geekbench, hinting at features like Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and 12GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 14 and has received good benchmark performance scores. The Edge 50 Ultra may feature a triple rear camera setup and a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate at its global launch event.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications Revealed on Geekbench

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is set to be unveiled at Motorola’s global launch event on April 16, alongside the Edge Fusion and Edge 50 Pro. Ahead of its official launch, the handset has made an appearance on the Geekbench benchmarking site, showcasing impressive scores and hinting at its key hardware features.

Geekbench Specifications

The listing reveals that the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The benchmark results show that the phone runs on Android 14 and has achieved a single-core CPU score of 1,947 and a multi-core score of 5,149. These scores may vary in the final version of the handset.

According to the listing, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC will feature a high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.01GHz, four cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and three cores at 2.02GHz.

Global Launch

Motorola will be unveiling its entire Edge 50 series on April 16, which is expected to include the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Ultra models. The series will cater to global markets, with the Edge 50 Pro already launched in India earlier this month.

Expected Features

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is speculated to debut in the US as the Motorola Edge+ 2024 or Edge Ultra 2024. It is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 6.7-inch OLED display boasting a 165Hz refresh rate.