Xiaomi 14 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC now in India: Price, Availability

Xiaomi launched the 14 Ultra in India with a price tag of Rs. 99,999. The smartphone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, a 50MP quad rear camera setup, and a 32MP selfie camera. It has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. The phone is available in Black and White color options.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has officially been launched in India, following its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. This new flagship phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and features a substantial 5,000mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless fast charging. It boasts a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is now available for purchase in India in two different color options.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra price in India, availability

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs. 99,999 in India. Interested buyers can now purchase the phone through Flipkart, the Xiaomi India website, and select retailers. It is available in two color options – Black and White, both featuring vegan leather finishes.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications, features

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers impressive specs like 3,000 nits of peak brightness, 1,920Hz PWM dimming rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, it runs on Android 14-based HyperOS.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra packs a quad rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary sensor with OIS support, another 50-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide shots, and two 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors for optical zoom. The front camera boasts a 32-megapixel sensor for high-quality selfies.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and more. The dimensions of the phone are 161.4mm x 75.3mm x 9.20mm and it weighs 219.8g.