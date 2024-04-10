Redmi Turbo 3 launched with 1.5K OLED Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specs

Redmi Turbo 3 launched in China with upgraded features like Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, OLED display, and 50MP Sony main camera. Priced between CNY 1,999 to CNY 2,799, the phone is available in Ice Titanium, Green Blade, and Mo Jing colors. It features 5,000mAh battery, 90W fast charging, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and Harry Potter limited edition. Available for sale from April 15.

The Redmi Turbo 3 has been launched in China with notable upgrades compared to last year’s Redmi Note 12 Turbo. This new model comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and is powered by Xiaomi’s HyperOS interface. It sports an OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear camera and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging. In addition to the standard model, Xiaomi has also introduced a Harry Potter limited edition of the Redmi Turbo 3.

Redmi Turbo 3 Price

The Redmi Turbo 3 is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,450) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and the top-end 16GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000). It is currently available for pre-sale in China in Ice Titanium, Green Blade, and Mo Jing (black) color options, with sales starting on April 15.

Redmi Turbo 3 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Turbo 3 operates on Xiaomi’s HyperOS interface and features a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED display with a resolution of 1,220×2,712 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, and 2,400 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

On the camera front, the Redmi Turbo 3 includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Turbo 3 encompass 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. The phone features various sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR remote control, ultrasonic distance sensor, and X-axis linear motor. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and an IP64 dust and splash-resistant build.

The Redmi Turbo 3 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, providing up to 13 hours of short video playback on a single charge. The phone measures 160×74.4×7.8mm and weighs 179 grams.

The Harry Potter limited edition of the Redmi Turbo 3 boasts a unique design inspired by the “Seven Horcruxes” from the Harry Potter series.