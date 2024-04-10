HMD teams up with Rajasthan Royals to enhance brand presence for upcoming phone launch

HMD has partnered with Rajasthan Royals for this year’s IPL season to increase brand visibility in India and solidify its position as an innovation-oriented smartphone brand. The collaboration aims to leverage the popularity of cricket in the country. HMD is known for making Nokia phones and is set to launch self-branded smartphones, including the N159V model with a dual rear camera system. India may be the first market for these phones, which could include a series of models like HMD Pulse Pro and HMD Legend. The company’s new devices were recently spotted on a regulatory authority listing.

HMD Collaborates with Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2024

HMD announced a partnership with Rajasthan Royals as their Official Smartphone Partner on Wednesday, April 10. This collaboration is specifically for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, where Rajasthan Royals are set to face Gujarat Titans in Jaipur today.

Increasing Brand Visibility

HMD aims to leverage cricket’s popularity in India to enhance brand visibility in the country. This partnership is expected to strengthen HMD’s reputation as an innovative smartphone brand. Known for producing Nokia mobile phones, HMD revealed plans to launch self-branded phones earlier this year, and this collaboration could be a key component of the marketing strategy for these upcoming devices.

Upcoming Self-Branded Smartphones

In February, HMD teased a smartphone with the company’s branding on the back panel, confirming its launch in July. This device is speculated to be the budget-friendly N159V model with a dual rear camera system. Another handset in a glossy pink finish is rumored to feature a 108-megapixel rear camera and resembles the N159V model.

While specific monikers for the self-branded smartphones have not been confirmed by HMD yet, reports suggest that the Indian market holds significance for the company. Furthermore, a series of upcoming devices including HMD Pulse+, HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Legend, HMD Legend+, and HMD Legend Pro, along with a new HMD T21 tablet, are expected to be announced.

Rumored Features and Specifications

A recent report hinted at the potential launch of HMD Pulse Pro and HMD Pulse+ models, with features like a 6.56-inch display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The model number TA-1595 for the HMD Pulse Pro was spotted on a regulatory listing, suggesting color options like black ocean, glacier green, and twilight purple.