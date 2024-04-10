Vivo T3x 5G Price, Design, Color Options Unveiled; India Launch on April 17

Vivo will launch the T3x 5G in India on April 17, priced under Rs. 15,000. The leaked phone offers Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 128GB storage, 120Hz display, 50MP primary rear camera, and 6,000mAh battery with 44W charging. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP64 rating, and weigh 199g. The design includes a large circular camera module with green and red colour options.

Vivo T3x 5G Launch Details Revealed

Vivo T3x 5G will soon be launched in India. Recently leaked marketing materials provided insights into the design and colour options of the phone, along with some key specifications. Now, Vivo has unveiled the price range, design, and colour variants of the upcoming model. The company has also confirmed the launch date. The Vivo T3x 5G is expected to be the successor to the Vivo T2x 5G, which was introduced in April 2023 and featured a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Launch Date and Design

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vivo India has confirmed that the Vivo T3x 5G will be launched in India on April 17 at 12pm IST. An accompanying video teaser revealed the design of the handset, showcasing it in green and red colour options, possibly marketed as Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss.

Pricing and Specs

The Vivo T3x 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India, as indicated by a microsite on Flipkart. The phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with an AnTuTu score of 560,000. Specific SoC details will be disclosed on April 12, while battery and charging information will be revealed on April 15.

Specifications

The Vivo T3x 5G is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 128GB of onboard storage and 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. It might sport a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could come with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 44W wired flash charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.