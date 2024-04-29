Nothing Phone 2a Launches in Exclusive Blue Color in India: Price and Availability

In Short:

Nothing has released a new color option, Blue, for the Nothing Phone 2a in India, exclusive to the country. The phone features MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, dual rear cameras, and a Glyph Interface. Priced at Rs. 19,999 for the Blue variant, it will be available on Flipkart from May 2. The specs and design remain the same as other color options.

Nothing has introduced the Nothing Phone 2a in a new color option exclusively for India. This variant comes with a Blue finish and features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also showcases a redesigned Glyph Interface and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging.

Nothing Phone 2a price in India, availability

The Nothing Phone 2a in the new Blue color is now available in India. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart starting May 2 at 12pm IST with a special price tag of Rs. 19,999. After this sale, the Blue variant is expected to retail at the same price as other color options in India. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at Rs. 23,999, while the other configurations (8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB) will cost Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999 respectively.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications