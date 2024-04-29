Infinix GT 20 Pro debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 144Hz Display: Price, Specs

In Short:

Infinix launched the GT 20 Pro in Saudi Arabia as a gaming phone, priced at SAR 1,299. It features a Dimensity 8200 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The phone has a 108MP main camera, 32MP selfie camera, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate. It also has customisable RGB lighting, IP54 rating, and 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro was recently launched in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, April 29, as the successor to the Infinix GT 10 Pro from last year. This new handset is specifically designed for gaming enthusiasts and comes with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The Infinix GT 20 Pro showcases a cyber mecha design with RGB mini-LED light effects on the back panel and boasts a triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Notably, it has been unveiled as the official gaming phone for the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL).

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price and Availability

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is available in Saudi Arabia at a price of SAR 1,299 (approximately Rs. 28,800) and is set to go on sale starting May 1 in Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver color options. Last year, the Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 19,999, and we can anticipate the Infinix GT 20 Pro to make its debut in India soon.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone running on Android 14-based XOS 14. It is set to receive two major Android updates and three years of security patches. The device sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 144Hz and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen offers 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a 2304Hz PWM frequency.

Under the hood, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which can be virtually expanded up to 24GB. It includes a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip to enhance gaming performance up to 120fps. The phone features a mecha design with an RGB mini-LED array on the back that can be customized for various actions like incoming calls, notifications, and charging.

The triple camera setup on the Infinix GT 20 Pro consists of a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor with OIS, along with two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The device offers 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and includes features like NFC, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C port, OTG, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 802.11 connectivity.

Additional features of the Infinix GT 20 Pro include a light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, X-axis linear motor, and an IP54 rating. The phone also comes equipped with dual speakers powered by JBL. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, measuring 164.26 x 75.43 x 8.15mm and weighing 194 grams.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro has been designated as the official gaming phone for the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL).