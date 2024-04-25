Nothing Phone 1 Enhances Features with Nothing OS 2.5.5 Update

UK-based company Nothing launched its first smartphone model, Phone 1, with Android 12-based Nothing OS. Users are now receiving the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.5 update with new features, bug fixes, and ChatGPT integration. The update also brings gesture options, new widgets, customisable settings, and performance improvements. Nothing Phone 2 users are also receiving the update. The company assures ChatGPT integration will come to other audio products soon.

Nothing Phone 1 Update to Android 14-Based Nothing OS 2.5.5

The UK-based company, Nothing, launched the Phone 1 as its first-ever smartphone model with Android 12-based Nothing OS. The phone, unveiled in July 2022, has been receiving software upgrades since then. Currently, Phone 1 users are getting the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.5 update, which has also been rolled out to Nothing Phone 2 users globally. Aside from new features, bug fixes, and performance enhancements, the update for Nothing Phone 1 introduces ChatGPT integration.

Update Rollout and New Features

The stable version of Nothing OS 2.5.5 is gradually reaching Nothing Phone 1 users, as announced in a community post. Users can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > System Update > Download > Install. If the update is not yet available, it should arrive in the next few days.

The update brings a new gesture option in the Nothing X application allowing users to initiate a voice conversation with ChatGPT. This feature currently works with Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A true wireless earphones. Users need the latest version of ChatGPT from the Play Store for this function. Nothing has promised to expand this feature to other Nothing audio products soon.

Additional Updates and Enhancements

Users of Nothing Phone 1 will also receive a new ChatGPT widget for quick access from the home screen. The update includes improvements such as a pasting button to new ChatGPT conversations, an option for applying the Nothing Icon Pack to only the Home Screen, and enhanced App Drawer accessibility.

Moreover, users can now scroll through Home Screen pages while holding app icons for reorganization. The update also introduces a customisable feature for enabling or disabling the Quick Setting swipe-down page on the lock screen and provides new icon options within the status bar, among other enhancements.

AI-Backed Enhancements and Bug Fixes

The Nothing OS 2.5.5 update for Phone 1 includes AI-based algorithms for smarter auto-brightness adjustments and reorders Quick Settings tiles for improved accessibility. The update addresses various issues like automatic Wi-Fi disconnection, screenshot display, and editing problems, ensuring a smoother user experience.

Furthermore, the update resolves issues related to earbud volume synchronization, audio switching during calls, and Bluetooth toggling speed in Quick Settings. It also enhances the volume settings experience for users.

