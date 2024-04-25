Poco M6 4G Certification Sites Suggest Global Launch Imminent

In Short:

Poco M6 4G has appeared on certification websites, hinting at an upcoming launch. It is expected to be a 4G variant of the Poco M6 5G model, featuring a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The handset may come with a 4,930mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and run on Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0. More details are yet to be revealed, but the phone is expected to launch soon.

The Poco M6 4G has made an appearance on certification websites recently, indicating a potential upcoming launch. While there has been no official confirmation from Poco yet, these listings have provided some insights into the key features and specifications of this rumored smartphone. Expected to be the 4G version of the Poco M6 5G, released in India in December 2023, the device is anticipated to join the lineup alongside the Poco M6 Pro 4G, which was introduced in select global markets in January 2024.

Key Features and Specifications: A listing for the Poco M6 4G, with the model number 2404APC5FG on the NBTC site, has revealed the device’s moniker. The same model number was also found on the FCC website, suggesting that the smartphone might run Xiaomi’s new Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 and support NFC and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The FCC listing further indicates that the Poco M6 4G could feature a 4,930mAh Rated Battery, likely marketed as a 5,000mAh cell, and may support 33W wired fast charging. Additional details about the model are scarce, but more information is expected closer to the launch date.

Speculations and Reports: Reports suggest that the Poco M6 4G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi 13 4G model, both sharing the internal codename ‘moon’ and possibly equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The handsets have been spotted on the IMEI database and are likely to be launched in India soon. Another report claims that the Poco M6 4G has also appeared on SDPPI, EEC, TKDN, and IMDA certification websites, although no further details have been revealed through these listings.