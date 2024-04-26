Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Scheduled for July 10: Report

Samsung is expected to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. The event may unveil new foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, Samsung may introduce the Galaxy Ring wearable device with fitness features. Other rumored devices like the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S10 could also be revealed. Samsung is also working on an XR headset.

Samsung’s Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Rumored for July

A recent report suggests that Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is likely to happen in July, where the company is expected to unveil new foldable handsets and other devices. Here are the key highlights from the report:

Event Details

According to SamMobile, Samsung is anticipated to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris. This event is set to precede the 2024 Summer Olympics, starting on July 26.

Expected Devices

It is rumored that Samsung will introduce three foldable phones at the event, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and a higher-end model known as Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Ultra’. Additionally, the company is likely to showcase the Galaxy Ring, its first miniature wearable with fitness tracking capabilities.

Possible Unveilings

Aside from the foldable phones and the Galaxy Ring, Samsung may also reveal other devices in development, such as the Galaxy Watch 7 series, the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup, and an extended reality headset called the Samsung Galaxy XR.

Competition with Apple

The rumored Samsung Galaxy XR headset could potentially compete with the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, as Samsung continues to expand its product offerings.