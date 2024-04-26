Lava O2 now available in Royal Gold in India: Price and specs

Lava O2, a budget smartphone launched in India, comes with octa-core chipset, dual rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Initially available in two colours, now sold in three including Royal Gold. Priced at Rs. 8,499 for 8GB + 128GB variant, on sale for Rs. 7,999 on Amazon. Features a 6.5-inch display, Unisoc T616 SoC, expandable RAM, Android 13 OS, and 50MP dual rear cameras.

In March this year, the Lava O2 budget smartphone was launched in India. This smartphone features an octa-core chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. It also comes with a dual rear camera setup. Initially, the phone was introduced in a single RAM and storage variant and offered in three color options. However, only two colors were available for sale in the country initially. Now, the Lava O2 is also available in the third color option.

Lava O2 Colors, Price in India, Availability

The Lava O2 is now available in three colors – Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold. While the first two colors have been available since late March, an Amazon banner has confirmed the availability of the Royal Gold variant.

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs. 8,499. As of the launch offer, the Royal Gold option is available for Rs. 7,999 on Amazon. It is also available for purchase on the Lava India website.

Lava O2 Specifications, Features

The Lava O2 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 16GB. The phone runs on Android 13-based OS.

For photography, the Lava O2 comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI-backed sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

With a 5,000mAh battery and 18W wired fast charging support, the Lava O2 also offers 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPRS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity. It features a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The dimensions of the phone are 165mm x 76.1mm x 8.7mm and it weighs 200g.