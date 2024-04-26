Realme C65 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, Air Gestures: Price & Specs

Realme C65 5G, the first phone from Realme with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, has been launched in India. Priced from Rs. 10,499, it will be available on April 26th. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display, 50MP primary rear camera, 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging, and Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. The phone comes with IP54 rating and various connectivity options.

The Realme C65 5G has been officially launched in India on Friday, April 26. This device marks the debut of Realme utilizing MediaTek’s new Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, which boasts an impressive AnTuTu score of over 400,000. The phone features a Light Feather Design with a distinct circular rear camera module, reminiscent of the Realme 12 series launched earlier this year. It’s worth noting that the 4G variant of the Realme C65 model was recently introduced in select Asian countries.

Realme C65 5G Price and Availability in India

The Realme C65 5G is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone will first go on sale from 4pm to 11:59pm IST on April 26 via Flipkart and the Realme India website. The company has confirmed that offline store sales will begin on the same day.

Customers can avail bank offers of up to Rs. 500 on SBI, HDFC, ICICI, or Axis Bank cards or EMI options when purchasing the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants. The top-end 6GB + 128GB variant offers a discount of up to Rs. 1,000. With these offers, the effective prices of the phone are Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999, and Rs. 11,499, respectively. The Realme C65 5G is available in Feather Green and Glowing Black color options.

Realme C65 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme C65 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and peak brightness of 625 nits. It is powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

For photography, the Realme C65 5G boasts an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor that supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second.

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W wired quick charging. It also offers 5G connectivity along with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C. The phone comes with IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, Realme’s Dynamic Button, and Air Gesture features. It measures 165.6mm x 76.1mm x 7.89mm and weighs 190g.