HMD to Launch Self-Branded Smartphone in India; Details on April 29

HMD Unveils Pulse Series Smartphones

HMD recently introduced its first self-branded smartphones in select European markets. The HMD Pulse series includes the HMD Pulse, Pulse+, and Pulse Pro. While an India launch date has not been confirmed yet, HMD has announced that its self-branded phones will soon be available in India. The company will reveal the name of the first HMD phone to launch in India next week.

India Launch Announcement

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), HMD India confirmed that the first HMD-branded smartphone launching in India will be announced on April 29. Further details about the upcoming model are yet to be disclosed, but more information may be revealed leading up to the launch. Speculations suggest that one of the recently launched HMD Pulse phones could make its way to India.

Pricing and Color Options

The HMD Pulse is priced at EUR 140 (approximately Rs. 12,460) and is available in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black color options. The HMD Pulse+ comes in Apricot Crush, Glacier Green, and Midnight Blue shades and is priced at EUR 160 (around Rs. 14,240). Meanwhile, the top-tier HMD Pulse Pro is available in Black Ocean, Glacier Green, and Twilight Purple colors, priced at EUR 180 (Rs. 16,000).

Features and Specs

The HMD Pulse and Pulse+ models are powered by Unisoc T606 SoCs paired with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 256GB onboard storage. They feature Android 14, 6.65-inch 90Hz LCD screens, and 5,000mAh batteries with 10W charging support. The base model sports a 13-megapixel dual rear camera system, while the Plus variant boasts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Both models have 8-megapixel front cameras.

On the other hand, HMD Pulse Pro includes a 6.56-inch HD+ display, Unisoc T606 SoC, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor, along with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 20W fast charging.

Introduction of HMD Vibe

HMD has also revealed the HMD Vibe model in the US. While it is unlikely to be launched in India, reports suggest that it is a budget offering priced at $150 (approximately Rs. 12,500). The HMD Vibe is reported to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit, 5-megapixel selfie shooter, 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ display, and an IP52 build.