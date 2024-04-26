Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Champions Edition design revealed, set to launch in India on April 30

In Short:

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G was launched in India in January with an AMOLED display, Android 13-based MIUI 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and 200MP triple rear camera. A World Champions Edition in partnership with AFA is set to launch on April 30. Leaked images show a blue colorway with AFA logo. The starting price is Rs. 31,999.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Launching in India

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G was initially unveiled in India earlier this year, featuring full-HD+ AMOLED displays and running on Android 13-based MIUI 14. The flagship model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC, a 5,000mAh battery supporting 120W charging, and a triple rear camera setup with a massive 200-megapixel sensor. It was introduced in the market with three colour options and various RAM and storage configurations.

Upcoming Launch of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition

Xiaomi India announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition is set to be launched on April 30. This special edition is being released in collaboration with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). A teaser shared alongside the announcement reveals a distinctive design element on the back panel of the phone.

Features and Appearance of the World Champions Edition

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition sports a blue color with golden accents around the camera and LED flash modules. The AFA logo is prominently displayed in the top right corner. While further details about this edition are still under wraps, it is expected to offer similar specifications as the current Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Leaked Images and Pricing

Leaked images by tipster Ishan Agarwal showcase the design of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition in a blue color theme with the AFA logo and white stripes on the rear panel. The standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G models in India start at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB + 256GB storage, going up to Rs. 35,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB configuration, available in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colors.