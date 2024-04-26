Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra exclusively in South Korea; Galaxy Watch Ultra in development: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might only launch in South Korea, not other regions. New smartwatches, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch FE expected. Model number SM-F958N spotted, following Samsung’s Ultra moniker pattern. Limited availability indicated by single model number. Galaxy Watch Ultra expected to be available globally with model numbers SM-L705U, SM-L705N, and SM-L705F. Galaxy Watch FE variant also to be launched soon. Next Galaxy Unpacked event likely in July.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Rumored to Launch Only in South Korea

A recent report by Android Authority suggests that Samsung may be gearing up to launch a new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. However, the twist is that this particular model is rumored to have a limited release and may only be available in South Korea. Alongside the Fold 6 Ultra, Samsung is also said to be introducing two new smartwatches – the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch FE.

Details of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra

The report from Android Authority indicates that the model number SM-F958N has been associated with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. This model number’s ending in ‘8’ typically signifies a device with ‘Ultra’ features, according to previous Samsung device naming conventions. The report also notes that the ‘N’ in the model number likely denotes its exclusive release in South Korea.

Upcoming Smartwatches

Additionally, the report mentions the possible launch of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch FE smartwatches. These devices are expected to be part of the Watch 7 series, replacing the current Watch 6 models. The Watch Ultra is anticipated to be available globally, with model numbers indicating versions for South Korea, the US, and the global market.

While the exact launch date for these devices has not been confirmed, the report hints at a potential unveiling during the next Galaxy Unpacked event, speculated to take place in July.