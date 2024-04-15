IDC: Samsung Overtakes Apple as Top Phonemaker with iPhone Shipments Decline

Apple’s smartphone shipments fell 10% in Q1 2024 due to competition from Android makers. Samsung took the top spot with 20.8% market share. iPhone shipments dropped to 17.3% market share. Xiaomi ranked third with 14.1% share. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series sold over 60 million units. Apple shipped 50.1 million iPhones, down from 55.4 million last year. The company faces challenges in China. Apple’s WWDC in June will focus on software updates and artificial intelligence.

Apple Smartphone Shipments Decline by 10% in Q1 2024

According to data from research firm IDC, Apple’s smartphone shipments dropped approximately 10 percent in the first quarter of 2024. This decline was attributed to the intensified competition from Android smartphone manufacturers vying for the top spot.

Global Smartphone Market Overview

The global smartphone shipments grew by 7.8 percent to 289.4 million units from January to March. Samsung, with a market share of 20.8 percent, surpassed Apple to become the top phonemaker.

Apple’s Market Performance

After a strong showing in the December quarter where Apple surpassed Samsung to become the world’s No. 1 phone maker, it slipped back to the second spot with a market share of 17.3 percent. Chinese brands like Huawei have been gaining market share.

Key Players

Xiaomi, a leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer, secured the third position with a market share of 14.1 percent in the first quarter. Samsung, on the other hand, shipped over 60 million phones during the period after launching its latest flagship Galaxy S24 series.

Outlook and Challenges

Apple shipped 50.1 million iPhones in Q1 2024, a decrease from 55.4 million units in the same period last year. The company also faced a 2.1 percent decline in smartphone shipments in China, highlighting the challenges in the Chinese market.

WWDC and Investor Focus

Apple will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference in June to showcase software updates for iPhones, iPads, and other devices. Investors are keen on AI developments at Apple, especially as the company lost its title as the world’s most valuable company to Microsoft earlier this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2024