Realme P1 5G Review: A High-Performing Midrange Device

Realme has launched the Realme P1 5G, a new midrange smartphone with competitive specs under Rs. 20,000. It shares some features with the Realme 12+ but is priced slightly lower. The phone offers good performance, a decent AMOLED screen, and reliable battery life. However, the camera quality is not the best. Overall, it’s a good option for daily use and gaming. Consider other options for better cameras or software support.

Realme has launched a new midrange smartphone in India, the Realme P1 5G, shortly after introducing the Realme 12+. The P1 5G is the first in the new P series of smartphones, offering competitive specifications in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price segment. While sharing some similarities with the Realme 12+, there are key differences that allow the Realme P1 5G to be priced slightly lower.

Realme P1 5G price in India

The Realme P1 5G is priced starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB model, with an 8GB+256GB model priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes with accessories like a transparent TPU case, a SIM ejector tool, a USB Type-A to Type-C cable, and a 45W charging brick. It is available in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red color options.

Realme P1 5G Review: Design

The Realme P1 5G features a mature design, with a brush-like pattern on the rear panel in the Phoenix Red color variant. The rear camera module is similar to the Realme 12+. The phone has a comfortable grip, with a flat design, and an IP54 rating for protection. The Realme P1 5G includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme P1 5G Review: Specifications and software

The Realme P1 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 on top. The phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 5G connectivity. It also features a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Realme P1 5G: Performance

The Realme P1 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 performs well for everyday tasks and gaming. It scored well on benchmark tests and offers smooth performance with Realme UI 5.0. The phone’s 6.7-inch AMOLED screen is responsive and offers a good gaming experience.

Realme P1 5G ships with a few preinstalled apps and offers smooth performance thanks to its 8GB of RAM. The phone’s 5,000mAh battery provides good screen-on time and supports fast charging.

Realme P1 5G Review: Cameras

The Realme P1 5G features a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The primary camera delivers decent results in good lighting conditions but struggles in low light. The phone offers various camera modes and settings for photography enthusiasts.

Realme P1 5G Review: Verdict

The Realme P1 5G is a value-for-money midrange phone that focuses on performance and battery life. It offers a good gaming experience and smooth performance but falls short in the camera department. Overall, for those seeking a reliable smartphone for day-to-day use and gaming, the Realme P1 5G is a solid choice.