Nokia 225 4G 2024 Launched; Nokia 3210 2024 Teaser Leaked

HMD has revealed a range of new phones in Kenya. The new lineup includes the HMD Pulse series, featuring the base model, HMD Pulse+, and HMD Pulse Pro. In addition, the company has introduced the Nokia 225 4G 2024 model and hinted at the upcoming release of the Nokia 3210 2024 model, bringing back the classic feature phone after 25 years. The teaser from the company has also unveiled the design and color options for the Nokia 3210 2024.

HMD Global’s Launch in Kenya

According to a report by Nokiamob, HMD Global announced the launch of the HMD Pulse series and the Nokia 225 4G 2024 model in Kenya. While the HMD Pulse models are already listed on the HMD Kenya website, the Nokia 225 4G 2025 model has yet to be listed. The report also mentioned the teaser for the upcoming debut of the Nokia 3210 4G 2024 model, paying tribute to its predecessor.

Features of Nokia 3210 2024

The teaser previewed the Nokia 3210 4G in a blue color option, showcasing a redesigned look compared to the original 1999 model. The new version is anticipated to offer enhanced features such as long battery life, Bluetooth, 4G connectivity, and the iconic game Snake. It also includes a revamped rear camera and flash module, resembling the design of the Nokia 6310 2021 model.

Comparison with the 1999 Model

As per reports, the 1999 model of the Nokia 3210 featured a 1.5-inch backlit monochrome graphic LCD screen with 84 x 48 pixels resolution and 64ppi pixel density. It provided approximately 180-270 minutes of talk time and 55–260 hours of standby time, with dimensions of 123.8 x 50.5 x 16.7-22.5 mm and a weight of 151g.