Vivo Y18e now available with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery on Company’s India Website

Vivo Y18e has been listed on Vivo’s official website in India, suggesting an imminent launch. The listing unveils the design and complete specifications of the phone, including a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, and 64GB storage. The phone is expected to come in two colour options with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Details about the price and availability of the Vivo Y18e are yet to be disclosed on the company’s India website. There has been no official announcement regarding the launch by Vivo through their official Twitter handle. The phone is showcased in Gem Green and Space Black colour variants.

Vivo Y18e Specifications

According to the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y18e runs on Funtouch OS 14.0 based on Android 14 with a 6.56-inch full-HD (720 x 1,612) LCD display, offering up to a 90Hz refresh rate and 440 nits peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable up to 8GB and 1TB respectively. The dual rear camera setup comprises a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 0.08-megapixel sensor with a rear flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options for Vivo Y18e include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard consist of an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. The phone has an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating.

The Vivo Y18e is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. It measures 163.63×75.58×8.39mm and weighs 185 grams. The listing on the Vivo India website showcases multiple images of the phone, featuring a waterdrop-style notch display and a dual ring-like camera module.