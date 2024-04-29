Leaked Images of iPhone 16 Series Reveal Display Sizes, Camera Placement

The iPhone 16 series might see big changes in design and display sizes. Leak suggests Pro models will have larger displays while non-Pro models get new camera alignment. This breaks Apple’s tradition of consistent design. Tipster Sonny Dickson shared images showing display sizes. The Pro models could have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, unlike their predecessors. Non-Pro models might have vertically aligned camera modules with LED flash outside. Additionally, capacitive buttons expected to replace physical power and volume buttons.

iPhone 16 Series to Undergo Major Design Changes

The upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to witness a significant reshuffling in terms of design and display sizes. According to a recent leak, the Pro models – iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max – are likely to receive larger displays, while the non-Pro models – iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus – could feature a different camera alignment. These potential changes would mark a departure from Apple’s tradition of maintaining consistent design and display features across its smartphones for the past three years. Additionally, reports suggest that the iPhone 16 series may introduce capacitive buttons this year.

Leaked Details

Renowned tipster Sonny Dickson recently shared images on social media platforms displaying the alleged new design and display sizes of the upcoming iPhones. The leaked information indicates that the iPhone 16 Pro could sport a larger 6.3-inch display, an increase from the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch display, up from 6.7 inches on its predecessor. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 16 is expected to retain its 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Plus may receive a 6.7-inch display.

Changes in Camera Alignment

In addition to the display size adjustments, the tipster revealed that the non-Pro models in the iPhone 16 series could receive a new camera alignment. Instead of the diagonal placement seen in previous models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 15, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus might feature a vertically aligned camera module. Furthermore, a unique aspect of the new design is the placement of the LED flash outside the camera module.

Other Potential Features

Aside from these changes, reports suggest that the iPhone 16 series may introduce capacitive buttons, replacing the traditional physical power button and volume rockers. Although this feature was initially rumored for the iPhone 15 series but was ultimately omitted, it is now expected to debut with the iPhone 16 models. Additionally, the Action button, currently exclusive to the Pro models, is likely to be included across all variants of the iPhone 16 series.