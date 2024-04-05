Reliance Digital’s Digital Discount Days: Dates, Prices, & Offers. Check them out!

Reliance Digital’s Digital Discount Days sale starts from April 6 to April 15. Discounts on electronic items like smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, and more are available. Customers can also avail of additional exchange discounts and bank offers. EMI options are available, and up to 10% instant discount on leading bank cards. Leading brands like LG, Samsung, iPhone, Bose, and more offering products at discounted rates. Sale includes home appliances like ACs, washing machines, and refrigerators.

Reliance Digital Announces Digital Discount Days Sale

Reliance Digital has declared that its Digital Discount Days sale is scheduled to commence from April 6 and wrap up on April 15. The sale will feature a diverse array of electronic products available at discounted rates. In addition to reduced prices, customers will also have access to supplementary exchange discounts and bank offers. Items such as smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, tablets, soundbars, and more will be on offer at significantly lower prices than the standard market rates. Customers can seize this opportunity to acquire electronic goods from various prominent brands.

Sale Details

The dates for the forthcoming sale were disclosed in a press release on Friday. The sale is set to run from April 6 to April 15. Customers can take advantage of discounts at Reliance Digital and My Jio stores, along with a chance to receive up to a 10 percent instant discount on major bank cards. Furthermore, customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 15,000 on their purchases during the sale period.

Offers and Benefits

The company assures that multiple EMI options are available for many products to enhance convenience for shoppers. It should be noted that all the offers mentioned above are subject to specific terms and conditions. Detailed pricing and discount information will be revealed once the sale is live.

Highlighted Discounts

LG OLED and Samsung Neo QLED smart televisions will be offered with a 45 percent discount, starting at Rs. 79,990. Additionally, 43-inch full-HD smart TVs from other brands will be up for grabs with a 40 percent discount, beginning at Rs. 16,990.

Product Offers

Various iPhone models will be available at reduced prices during the sale. Customers can take advantage of a ‘double exchange bonus’ of up to Rs. 12,000 on all iPhone models to secure the handsets at a lower effective price. Further details about the ‘double exchange bonus’ are yet to be clarified by the company.

Additional Discounts

Gaming laptops will also be featured at discounted prices starting from Rs. 49,999. The Bose Soundbar 900 will be available at a 30 percent discount, priced at Rs. 72,990, while Dolby Atmos soundbars can be purchased at a 65 percent discount, beginning at Rs. 17,990.

Home Appliances Offered

Home appliances like air conditioners and washing machines will be offered at discounted rates during the Digital Discount Days Sale. The company stated that 1 Ton 3-star inverter ACs will be available at Rs. 20,990, and premium 11kg or 7kg washing machines with dryers will be priced at Rs. 61,990. Furthermore, refrigerators starting from Rs. 49,990 will also be up for sale at Reliance Digital.