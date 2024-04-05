Google Pixel 8a sighting on Bluetooth SIG hints at upcoming launch

In Short:

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 8a at its I/O developer conference in May, featuring upgrades like Tensor G3 SoC and a 120Hz display. The phone has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG with model numbers suggesting an imminent launch. Rumored specs include a 6.1-inch OLED display, dual rear camera setup, and expanded availability in new countries. Google is emphasizing AI technology in its products.

Google set to unveil Pixel 8a at annual I/O developer conference

Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 8a, the successor to the Pixel 7a, at its annual I/O developer conference in May. The Pixel 8a is anticipated to have a design similar to the vanilla Pixel 8, with upgrades such as the Tensor G3 SoC and a 120Hz display. While Google has not officially confirmed the launch of the Pixel 8a, the phone has been seen on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website with various model numbers. The Pixel 8a was also previously spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.

Bluetooth SIG certification details

The Pixel 8a has been listed on the Bluetooth SIG website with model numbers G8HNN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D. These model numbers correspond to the Pixel 8a as per FCC listings from last month. The listing, dated April 4, reveals Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and indicates that the launch of the device is imminent. The discovery of the Pixel 8a on the Bluetooth SIG website was originally made by MySmartPrice.

Expected specifications of Pixel 8a

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 8a will feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness. The phone is likely to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset and could sport a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle secondary sensor. A 13-megapixel front camera and DisplayPort output support are also expected.

Global expansion for Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a is speculated to be launched in new markets, including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Google I/O 2023 and future plans

Google I/O 2023 highlighted the company's focus on AI and the launch of new devices. This year, Google aims to enhance its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology.