Google Reportedly Unveils Launch Date for Android’s Find My Device Network

Google is set to launch its Find My Device network, similar to Find My on iPhone, to help users locate missing devices and accessories like headphones and trackers. The feature may be released on April 7 or 8, after being in development for a year. It will work even when devices are offline or turned off, and will use the Android smartphone network to locate items.

Google Set to Launch Find My Device Network Feature

Google has officially announced its Find My Device network last year, and based on a report now, it appears to be very close to launching it. The feature works similar to Find My on the iPhone and can help users locate their missing device as well as accessories connected to the device such as headphones, earbuds, and trackers. After staying in development for almost a year, Google has reportedly revealed the date when it will release the Find My Device network feature to users.

Potential Launch Date

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google can release the feature on either Sunday, April 7, or Monday, April 8. One of the team members of the publication received an email from Google on Thursday that said that the network would be turned on in three days. While three days from Thursday is Sunday, it is more likely that the feature will be rolled out on Monday instead.

The email further added, “With the new Find My Device network, you’ll be able to locate your devices even if they’re offline. You can also find any compatible Fast Pair accessories when they’re disconnected from your device. This includes compatible earbuds and headphones, and trackers that you can attach to your wallet, keys, or bike.”

Early Testing

Recently, another report by 9to5Google revealed that some users who enrolled for Google Play Services beta began spotting the feature in version v24.12.14. The option appeared in the Settings menu and a new page with options to find devices ‘without network’, ‘with network in high-traffic areas only’, and ‘with network in all areas’.

The feature uses the vast Android smartphone network to locate devices, accessories, and trackers that have at least once been connected to a device. Google said that this feature will also work when a device is offline or switched off. Reportedly, the tech giant has taken steps to mitigate misuse of this feature for harassment or stalking.

Current Status

Currently, on Android 14, users can locate Find My Devices features in Settings > Google > All Services > Find My Device. However, this redirects users to the Play Store app, which does not utilise other people’s networks and only the user’s network to locate the device, which is not very useful if the internet is turned off or the device itself is switched off.