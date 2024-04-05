Samsung identifies Galaxy S23 touchscreen problem in One UI 6.1, provides interim solution

Samsung released the One UI 6.1 update for older Galaxy devices, but some users reported touchscreen problems on Galaxy S23 models. The issue was caused by compatibility problems with Google app features. Samsung acknowledged the problem and provided a temporary fix. Users can update the Google app, delete data, and restart their device. Google is also working on a permanent solution. Charging and fingerprint scanner issues have also been reported after the update.

Samsung Addresses Touchscreen Issues in Galaxy S23 Series After One UI 6.1 Update

Samsung recently rolled out the One UI 6.1 update to older Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. However, after the update, several users reported experiencing touchscreen problems on their devices, with some even facing complete unresponsiveness.

Issue Acknowledged:

On April 3, Samsung finally acknowledged the problem and traced it back to compatibility issues with certain Google app features. The company has now offered a fix for affected users.

User Reports and Support Forum:

Reports on Reddit and Samsung’s support forum revealed that owners of Galaxy S23 series devices were encountering unreliable touch input post the One UI 6.1 update. Through a post on its Korean support forum, Samsung confirmed the touchscreen bug and provided a temporary workaround.

Solution Provided:

Samsung recommends affected users to update the Google app to the latest version via Google Play, delete the app’s data, and restart their devices. The storage for the app can be cleared by going to Settings > Apps > Google > Storage > Delete Data. Google is also working on a permanent fix for the issue.

Other Reported Problems:

Along with touchscreen issues, users have also complained about charging problems and fingerprint scanner issues on Galaxy S23 models post the One UI 6.1 update.

About One UI 6.1:

The AI-centric One UI 6.1 update was announced in January during the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. It introduces various AI-backed features like Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Circle to Search.