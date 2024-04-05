iPhone 16 Pro Models’ Slimmer Bezels Present a Challenge to Apple Suppliers: Report

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to have even slimmer bezels and slightly larger screens than their predecessors. Apple is facing challenges in the production of these displays due to the use of new technology. The new models may also feature a refreshed rear camera module with a vertical layout. The lineup is expected to have screens from three different suppliers – BOE, LG Display, and Samsung Display. Leaked images of dummy units show a new vertical pill-shaped camera island and new buttons on all four models.

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to Feature Slimmer Bezels

A recent report suggests that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could have even slimmer bezels compared to their predecessors. These new models are expected to sport slightly larger screens and reduce the black borders around the display. However, Apple’s suppliers are facing challenges in producing these displays, according to the report.

Technological Advancements

The Elec reports that Apple is implementing its Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to reduce the size of the bottom bezel on the upcoming iPhones. The company is using an under-display technology related to wiring and circuits, which has proven to be a challenge for suppliers in meeting Apple’s standards.

Supplier Details

Apple is expected to work with three suppliers for the iPhone 16 series. BOE (Jingdongfang) may produce displays for the standard models, LG Display could supply OLED screens for the Pro models, and Samsung Display is expected to produce screens for all models in the lineup.

Other Features

While details about the bezels on the standard models (iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus) are not yet available, leaks suggest a new vertical layout for the rear camera module on these models. Additionally, leaked images of dummy units show a new camera island design and the presence of an ‘Action’ button and a new ‘capture’ button across all models in the iPhone 16 series.