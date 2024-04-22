Experience the Power of Instant Translation with Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Live Translate feature

In Short:

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a gamechanger in communication with Live Translate, enabling real-time translation during phone calls in foreign languages. It also offers other Galaxy AI features like Chat Assist, Note Assist, Generative Edit, and Circle to Search, making it user-friendly for chatting, note-taking, photo editing, and learning new things. With top-notch photography, seamless gaming, S Pen creativity, durable design, and One UI 6.1, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a versatile masterpiece. Prices start at Rs. 1,29,999.

In today’s digital age, effective communication plays a significant role in breaking down barriers. The Galaxy S24 Ultra from Samsung is a prime example of innovation in this realm, featuring the Live Translate powered by Galaxy AI. This cutting-edge feature revolutionizes language barriers, enabling seamless interaction like never before.

Live Translate: Revolutionizing Communication

The Live Translate feature on the Galaxy S24 Ultra acts as a personal interpreter, facilitating real-time, two-way translation during phone calls. This ensures that conversations in foreign languages feel natural and effortless, whether you’re arranging transportation in Italy or making reservations at a restaurant in Japan. With support for 13 languages and cross-device compatibility, the Live Translate feature simplifies communication across diverse platforms.

Integrated directly into the smartphone’s calling app, Live Translate eliminates the need for multiple apps or interruptions during conversations. Setting up and using this feature is user-friendly, allowing you to save settings for specific contacts for seamless translations in subsequent calls.

Additional Galaxy AI Features

Besides Live Translate, the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts several other Galaxy AI features that enhance the overall smartphone experience. Chat Assist facilitates multilingual conversations by translating texts in real-time, while Note Assist condenses and simplifies extensive information for better comprehension and retention.

For photography enthusiasts, the Generative Edit feature in the photo gallery suggests enhancements to images, creating professional-grade edits effortlessly. Circle to Search enables quick information retrieval by simply drawing a circle around an object of interest on the screen.

Enhanced Functionality and Design

The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a versatile array of features, catering to photography, gaming, creativity with the S Pen, and durability in a sleek titanium chassis. Equipped with a 200MP primary camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for gaming, and One UI 6.1 interface, the smartphone ensures a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Experience the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a game-changing device that transcends boundaries and fosters connectivity on a global scale. Available in multiple configurations, the smartphone is priced competitively to suit various needs and preferences. Whether you’re a frequent traveler, a professional, or a tech enthusiast, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers endless possibilities for communication and exploration.

Don’t miss out on this innovative smartphone – own the Galaxy S24 Ultra today and experience a new level of connectivity and convenience!

Pricing details for the Galaxy S24 Ultra are as follows:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs. 1,29,999

12GB RAM and 512GB storage: Rs. 1,39,999

12GB RAM and 1TB storage: Rs. 1,59,999

Monthly payment options are also available, starting from Rs. 5417/month. Seize this opportunity to own the Galaxy S24 Ultra today!