Google’s Gemini Assistant to Soon Support Music from 3rd-Party Apps: Report

In Short:
Google recently added its AI chatbot, Gemini, to Android devices as a voice assistant. Users can now choose Gemini over Google Assistant, but it lacks certain features like setting alarms or launching apps. A new report suggests Google may soon enable Gemini to play music with voice commands. Screenshots from the Gemini app show a new music option in development, but the feature is not available yet.
Google’s AI Chatbot Gemini Might Soon Play Music
Earlier this year, Google integrated its native artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini, into the Android operating system as an on-device voice assistant, offering users the option to replace Google Assistant with Gemini. However, initial drawbacks included the inability to set alarms, add reminders, or launch apps.
Discovery of New Feature
A recent report by PiunikaWeb highlighted a potential upcoming feature for Gemini. Within the Gemini app’s settings on Android, an option for Music was spotted. The description reads “Select preferred services to play music” and users can also choose their default media provider.
Currently, the setting page is empty and the functionality is not yet available for use. Third-party app integration with Gemini Assistant was not mentioned, but future updates may include this feature.
Potential Functionality
While details on how the feature will operate are scarce, it may mimic Google Assistant’s ability to play music from platforms like Spotify or YouTube Music based on voice commands. Additionally, Gemini might offer a song identification feature where users can identify songs and play them through a music streaming app. However, playlist creation features are unlikely.
Integration with Wearable Devices
Earlier reports suggested that Google is working on adding Gemini to Google Assistant-powered headphones. This integration would allow wearable devices to utilize Gemini as the voice assistant and connect with smartphones running the AI chatbot as the default assistant.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in the Works; Could Launch Later This Year
Bitcoin, Ether Record Slight Price Hikes Following BTC Halving, Most Altcoins See Gains