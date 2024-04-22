Google’s Gemini Assistant to Soon Support Music from 3rd-Party Apps: Report

Google’s AI Chatbot Gemini Might Soon Play Music

Earlier this year, Google integrated its native artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini, into the Android operating system as an on-device voice assistant, offering users the option to replace Google Assistant with Gemini. However, initial drawbacks included the inability to set alarms, add reminders, or launch apps.

Discovery of New Feature

A recent report by PiunikaWeb highlighted a potential upcoming feature for Gemini. Within the Gemini app’s settings on Android, an option for Music was spotted. The description reads “Select preferred services to play music” and users can also choose their default media provider.

Currently, the setting page is empty and the functionality is not yet available for use. Third-party app integration with Gemini Assistant was not mentioned, but future updates may include this feature.

Potential Functionality

While details on how the feature will operate are scarce, it may mimic Google Assistant’s ability to play music from platforms like Spotify or YouTube Music based on voice commands. Additionally, Gemini might offer a song identification feature where users can identify songs and play them through a music streaming app. However, playlist creation features are unlikely.

Integration with Wearable Devices

Earlier reports suggested that Google is working on adding Gemini to Google Assistant-powered headphones. This integration would allow wearable devices to utilize Gemini as the voice assistant and connect with smartphones running the AI chatbot as the default assistant.