Realme P1 5G and P1 Pro 5G now available in India: Price, Specs, Launch Deals!

Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G to Debut in India

The highly anticipated Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G smartphones are set to hit the Indian market for the first time on Monday through the official Realme e-store in India and Flipkart. Last week, Realme unveiled the new P1 series alongside the Realme Buds T110 and the Wi-Fi variant of Realme Pad 2. The Realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the Pro variant boasts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both smartphones are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries that support 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Price and Launch Offers

The Realme P1 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB model comes at Rs. 16,999. It is available in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red colors. On the other hand, the Realme P1 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB version and goes up to Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant, offered in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red hues. Both smartphones will be up for sale on Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme P1 5G will be available for purchase starting at 12pm IST with a limited discount of Rs. 1,000 on the base model and Rs. 2,000 on the Pro model. The exclusive sale of the Realme P1 Pro 5G will take place from 6pm to 8pm IST with Rs. 2,000 bank offers and a three-month no-cost EMI option on both platforms.

Customers buying the Realme P1 5G can also benefit from purchasing the Wireless 2 Neo at Rs. 899 and the Realme T110 at just Rs. 1,299 as part of the additional offer. Similarly, Realme P1 Pro 5G buyers can purchase the Wireless 2 Neo at Rs. 899 and the T110 at Rs. 1,299.

Realme P1 5G Specifications

The Realme P1 series devices run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. The Realme P1 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro variant comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with the same refresh rate. Camera-wise, the Realme P1 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the other hand, the Realme P1 Pro 5G boasts a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. Both models include a 16-megapixel selfie camera and pack 5,000mAh batteries with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

