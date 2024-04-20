Google Pixel 8a Price Leaked Before Google I/O 2024 Launch

Google is likely to launch the Pixel 8a at the Google I/O 2024 event next month. The leaked details suggest a higher price compared to the previous model in Canada and India. The smartphone may feature AI-related features and a Tensor G3 chip. Specifications include a 6.1-inch OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, dual camera setup, and IP rating for dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 8a is expected to be unveiled by the company next month during its annual Google I/O 2024 event. Details of the smartphone have been leaked multiple times in recent weeks. The purported price of the Pixel 8a has also surfaced online, indicating that customers may need to pay a slightly higher amount for Google’s most affordable Pixel 8-series smartphone this year. The successor to the Pixel 7a from last year is also anticipated to come with some AI-related features.

Google Pixel 8a Price (Rumoured)

A report by PassionateGeekz suggests that the Pixel 8a is expected to be priced at CAD 708.99 (approximately Rs. 42,830) for the 128GB storage variant and CAD 792.99 (approximately Rs. 47,900) for the 256GB version in Canada. The retail store that listed these prices has not been disclosed. In India, the Pixel 8a is speculated to cost between Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000 more than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, which was priced at Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Google Pixel 8a Specifications (Rumoured)

The Pixel 8a is rumored to feature Google’s Tensor G3 chip, which powers the Pixel 8 series and provides support for AI models on the smartphone. It is uncertain whether the Pixel 8a will offer the same compatibility as the pricier Pixel 8 models. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and include 5G and 4G LTE connectivity options similar to its predecessor.

Camera-wise, the Pixel 8a is rumored to have a dual camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The device is said to have dimensions of 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94mm, matching the size of the Pixel 7a. Additionally, the Pixel 8a may come with an IP rating for dust and water resistance, along with wireless charging support.