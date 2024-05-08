Top alternatives to Google Pixel 8a: OnePlus 12R, iPhone 14, Nothing Phone 2, and more exciting options!

In Short:

Google has launched the Pixel 8a in India with AI features. The phone is available for pre-order and will go on sale on May 14. At a starting price of Rs. 52,999, it may be considered overpriced compared to alternatives like Apple iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus 12R, iQoo 12, and Nothing Phone 2 which offer similar features at lower prices.

Google has unveiled its latest Pixel 8a in India, emphasizing advanced AI features. The smartphone is now available for pre-order and will officially go on sale starting May 14th at 6:30 am IST on Flipkart. The Google Pixel 8a boasts a Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a dual rear camera setup.

Google Pixel 8a Price and Alternatives The Google Pixel 8a starts at Rs. 52,999 for the 128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 59,999 for the 256GB model. However, considering its pricing, there are other smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and iQOO that offer better value for money in the same segment.

Apple iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone 14 is a compelling alternative to the Pixel 8a, delivering excellent value under Rs. 60,000. With a 6.1-inch OLED display and an A15 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 14 offers impressive performance and camera capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is another strong contender to the Pixel 8a, featuring a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a versatile camera setup. Priced under Rs. 60,000, it offers a competitive option in the market.

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R presents flagship features at a lower price point compared to the Pixel 8a. With a starting price of Rs. 39,999, it offers a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and impressive camera capabilities.

iQoo 12

The iQoo 12 is a high-performance smartphone offering a 6.79-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a triple-camera setup. With features like 144Hz refresh rate and 120W fast charging, it competes well with the Pixel 8a in the market.

Nothing Phone 2