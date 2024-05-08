Motorola Edge 50 Fusion set to launch in India on May 16; confirmed specifications

In Short:

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will launch in India on May 16 at 12:00pm IST via Flipkart. The smartphone features a 144Hz refresh rate display, 50MP dual rear cameras, and 68W fast charging. It runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The device will come in Forest Blue, Hot Pink, and Marshmallow Blue colors with up to 12GB of RAM. It supports 15 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6. Pricing is yet to be revealed, but it was launched in Europe starting at EUR 399.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Official Launch Date Set

The launch date for Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in India has been confirmed to be next week by Motorola themselves through a post on X on Wednesday (May 8). The smartphone will be officially launched via Flipkart. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was first introduced in select markets, including Europe in April, alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Pro, with the latter already available in India. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a 144Hz refresh rate display, IP68-rated build, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and 68W fast charging support. The device runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Launch Details

The launch event for the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is scheduled for May 16, 2022, at 12:00pm IST in India. Motorola is teasing the launch through their official X handle, and Flipkart has a dedicated landing page displaying the smartphone’s specifications.

Specifications and Features

According to Flipkart’s webpage, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will come in Forest Blue, Hot Pink, and Marshmallow Blue colours, with storage options of up to 12GB of RAM. It will run on Android 14-based Hello UI, feature a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and will sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide macro shooter. It will also have a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

Other Features

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to support 15 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6 in India. It will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging and an IP68-rated water-repellent design.

Pricing and Availability

Motorola has not yet disclosed the pricing for the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in India. In Europe, the device was launched with a starting price of EUR 399 (approximately Rs. 35,900).

Conclusion

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion promises to be a feature-rich smartphone with impressive specifications. It will be interesting to see how it is received in the Indian market upon its launch next week.