iQoo Neo 9s Pro to Debut with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 120W Wired Charge

In Short:

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is getting a successor in the Chinese market called the Neo 9s Pro. Leaked details suggest two models – Neo 9s Pro and Neo 9s Pro+. The Neo 9s Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6.78-inch 1.5K display, and 120W fast charging. The Neo 9s Pro+ is rumored to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. These smartphones are expected to offer high-end features and performance, targeting the mid-range segment.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro Successor Launching in Chinese Market as iQoo Neo 9s Pro

A few months after the launch of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro in India, it seems that a successor is on the horizon for the Chinese market. Referred to as the Neo 9s Pro, this phone has been the subject of previous leaks, but new information has come to light about this upcoming device. Recent leaks suggest that there will be two models available, with the first one being named the iQoo Neo 9s Pro and the second possibly called the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+. Details about these two smartphone models were shared at a recent MediaTek Developer’s conference.

Information regarding the Neo 9s Pro series has been posted on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the leaks, the Neo 9s Pro series will consist of two models – the Neo 9s Pro and Neo 9s Pro+. The leaked post by the tipster also included images of the phone and details such as a taller display with a slimmer overall form factor. The iQoo Neo 9s Pro is expected to be powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC with a clock speed of up to 3.4GHz. The specifications of the iQoo Neo 9s Pro are said to be similar to those of the Vivo X100s, which has been the focus of recent leaks.

In another post, the tipster mentioned that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. The phone is rumored to support 120W fast charging and come equipped with two 50-megapixel rear-facing cameras.

Furthermore, in another post, the tipster hinted that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This chipset is currently found in a few premium devices in India, including the iQoo 12, which was launched in India late last year.