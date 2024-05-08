Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design and Colors Revealed; Available on Flipkart

In Short:

Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy F55 5G in India, with a microsite on Flipkart teasing colour options and design. The phone will have a vegan leather finish, a triple rear camera setup, and run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Expected to be a rebrand of the Samsung Galaxy C55, it may come in two colour options with prices ranging from Rs. 26,999 to Rs. 32,999.

Samsung announces the launch of the Galaxy F55 5G in India

Samsung has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, with a dedicated microsite already teasing its design and colour options.

Design and features

The Galaxy F55 5G will be offered in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black colour variants, boasting a vegan leather finish. The device will feature a slim and lightweight design, with a triple rear camera setup, each lens housed in a circular ring. Exact specifications and launch date are yet to be disclosed by Samsung.

Pricing details

Rumours suggest that the Galaxy F55 5G will be priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Specifications

The Galaxy F55 5G is expected to share similar specifications with the Galaxy C55, including a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The device will also feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.

The Galaxy C55 was recently launched in China with an affordable starting price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 23,000).

