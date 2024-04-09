Samsung Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 spotted on BIS site, expected to launch in India soon

Samsung has launched Galaxy M15 5G and M55 5G in India and now the Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 are expected soon. They are rumored to have Exynos 1380 chipset and may launch in India soon. Screenshots hint at dual-SIM support and 5G connectivity. The phones may come with an OLED screen, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. Galaxy M35 scored well in Geekbench tests.

Samsung to Launch Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 in India Soon

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy M15 5G and Galaxy M55 5G in India, and now the company is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 as its latest mid-range offerings. Although no official announcement has been made, the unannounced smartphones have reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 are expected to succeed the Galaxy M34 and Galaxy F34, respectively, and are rumored to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset.

Speculations and Reports

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 have been spotted on the BIS website with model numbers SM-M356B/DS and SM-E356B/DS, implying an imminent launch in India. The certification listing suggests dual-SIM support and 5G connectivity on both devices, with the certification being received on Monday (April 8).

Expected Features

Although Samsung has not officially announced the launch details, speculations indicate that the Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 could feature an OLED screen and run on One UI 6.1. Both devices may offer 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Benchmarking Details

The Galaxy M35 5G recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, with the same SM-M356B model number, scoring 656 points in single-core and 1,967 points in multi-core tests. The listing suggested the presence of 6GB RAM, Android 14 OS, and an Exynos 1380 chipset. The Galaxy F35 is also expected to feature the same chipset.

Overall, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 are anticipated to offer significant upgrades over their predecessors, the Galaxy M34 and Galaxy F34.