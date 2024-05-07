Google Pixel 8a with Tensor G3 SoC and 64MP Camera Released in India: Price, Specs

Google has announced the successor to the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8a, ahead of its software announcements in May 2024. The Pixel 8a comes with a refreshed design, Tensor G3 SoC, AI features, and a 6.1-inch 120Hz display. Priced at Rs. 52,999 for 128GB and Rs. 59,999 for 256GB storage options in India, the Pixel 8a is available for pre-order on Flipkart with bank offers and EMI options. It offers a 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultrawide camera, and Android 14 with promised seven years of software updates.

Google’s Pixel 7a Successor Unveiled as Pixel 8a

Last year, Google’s Pixel 7a impressed users with its affordability and new hardware features. In anticipation of Google’s upcoming software announcements on May 14, 2024, the company has officially introduced the Pixel 8a as the successor to the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a boasts a revamped design, the Tensor G3 SoC, and integrates the AI technologies previously exclusive to the premium Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

Google Pixel 8a Price and Availability in India

The Pixel 8a will come in 128GB and 256GB storage options globally, both paired with 8GB of RAM. In India, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 52,999, while the 256GB version costs Rs. 59,999. The phone will be available in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain color options. Pre-orders are open on Flipkart, with sales starting at 6:30AM on May 14. Google also offers bank discounts of Rs. 4,000 and 12-month no-cost EMI on select cards. Pre-order customers can also buy the Pixel Buds A-series for Rs. 999.

Google Pixel 8a Specifications

The Pixel 8a features a glass front, polycarbonate rear panels, and an aluminum frame. It retains the IP67 certification from the Pixel 7a, measuring 152.1mm x 72.7mm x 8.9mm and weighing 188 grams.

The phone sports a flat 6.1-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by the Tensor G3 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the Pixel 8a offers enhanced AI features like Circle to search, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser.

Communication options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, and support for one physical SIM card and one eSIM. Security features include in-display fingerprint scanning and face unlock.

Equipped with a 4,492mAh battery supporting 18W wired fast charging, the Pixel 8a also offers wireless charging at 7.5W. The camera setup includes a 64MP primary lens, 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP front camera for selfies. The phone runs Android 14 and guarantees seven years of software and security updates.

Google I/O 2023 emphasized AI as Google’s focus, along with introducing a foldable phone and Pixel tablet. This year, Google aims to enhance its apps, services, and Android OS with AI. For more on this, listen to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast available on various platforms.