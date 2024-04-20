Vivo Y200i Featuring Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 & 50MP Camera: Price and Specs Revealed

The Vivo Y200i has been launched in China as the newest addition to the Y-series of smartphones by the company. This device operates on Android14-based OriginOS 4 and comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone features a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo Y200i Price and Availability

The Vivo Y200i is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the base 8GB+256GB variant, while the 12GB+256GB model costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200). There is also a 12GB+512GB version available for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500).

In China, the Vivo Y200i will be available for purchase through the company’s online store in Glacier White, Starry Night, and Vast Sea Blue color options starting from April 27.

Vivo Y200i Specifications Features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y200i runs on Android 14 with the OriginOS 4 user interface. It sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Camera wise, it has a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the rear, while the front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter. The Vivo Y200i also features stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water.