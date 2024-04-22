Oppo K12 Launch Date April 24; Design, Colors, Key Features Revealed

Oppo K12 is set to launch in China soon. The company has announced the launch date of the model along with its design, colour options, and key features. The upcoming phone is expected to succeed the Oppo K11 5G, which was unveiled in July 2023. The Oppo K12 is rumored to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, recently launched in India. The design and confirmed specifications of the expected handset seem to align with these claims.

Launch Details

Oppo revealed through a Weibo post that the Oppo K12 will debut in China on April 24 at 2:30pm local time. The design shown in the poster resembles that of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, with dual cameras and an LED flash arranged vertically within an elliptical camera module. Pre-reservation for the handset is currently open on the Oppo China shop website.

Color Options

In an earlier post, the company confirmed that the Oppo K12 will be available in two color options – Qingyun and Starry Night. These colors are similar to the Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble choices offered for the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Key Specifications

The Oppo K12 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The model is also confirmed to feature a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 in India.

Display and Camera

The Oppo K12 may sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone is expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

It’s worth noting that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 was launched in India with pricing starting at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant and Rs. 26,999 for the top-end model.