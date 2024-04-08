Oppo A3 Pro launching on April 12, with design and color details disclosed

Oppo A3 Pro will launch in China on April 12 with three color options – Azure, Mountain Blue, and Yun Jin Powder. It will feature a circular rear camera module, slim bezels, and a hole-punch front camera. The handset will have a 6.7-inch display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and measures 162.7mm x 74.5mm x 7.8mm. The design matches leaked renders with power button and volume rockers on the right edge.

Oppo A3 Pro Launch Announcement

Oppo will soon be unveiling the Oppo A3 Pro in China, with the official launch date set by the company. The handset is expected to come with design and color options that have been revealed in advance. This new model is anticipated to be an upgrade over the Oppo A2 Pro, which was released in China in September 2023.

Launch Date and Color Options

The Oppo A3 Pro is scheduled to launch in China on April 12 at 2:30pm local time, as confirmed on a landing page on the Oppo China website. The handset will be available in three color options: Azure, Mountain Blue, and Yun Jin Powder (translated from Chinese), with the latter two featuring faux leather finishes and the Azure variant sporting a glossy back cover.

Design and Features

The design of the Oppo A3 Pro aligns with previously leaked CAD renders, showcasing a large circular rear camera module with two camera sensors and an LED flash. The power button and volume rockers are located on the right edge of the device.

Leaked renders have also indicated a display with slim bezels and a center hole-punch slot for the front camera. The bottom edge of the handset is expected to house a USB Type-C port, speaker grill, and SIM tray slot. Reports suggest that the Oppo A3 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch display and measure 162.7mm x 74.5mm x 7.8mm in size. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also rumored to be among its features.