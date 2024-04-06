Redmi Turbo 3 Design Revealed in Leaked Images and Renders

Redmi Turbo 3 is set to launch in China soon, with leaked images revealing a triple rear camera setup featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The rear panel of the phone shows a sleek design with curved edges and volume and power buttons on the left side. More details about this phone and a possible global variant as Poco F6 are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Redmi Turbo 3 Leaked Images Surface Ahead of Launch

Redmi Turbo 3 is set to be launched in China soon, marking the company’s first entry into the ‘Turbo’ lineup. A renowned tipster, Fixed Focus Digital, has shared leaked images of the upcoming smartphone, hinting at its design and features.

Leaked Images and Renders

The leaked images reveal a triple rear camera setup on the Redmi Turbo 3. The primary camera is expected to be a 200-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a secondary camera and a macro camera.

The leaked image and renders of the Redmi Turbo 3

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Fixed Focus Digital

Design and Features

The leaked renders showcase the Redmi Turbo 3 in white and black variants, highlighting a curved rear panel with a unique camera setup. The phone is said to feature a 6.78-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.

Upcoming Launch

The Redmi Turbo 3 is anticipated to succeed the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China and is internally known as “Little Tornado.” It will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, as confirmed by Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang.

Fans can expect further details on both the Redmi Turbo 3 and its potential international variant, the Poco F6, in the coming weeks as the launch date draws near.