Vivo V30 4G launches with Snapdragon 685 chip, 50MP camera: Price, specs

The Vivo V30 Lite 4G has been launched by Vivo as the latest addition to its V series of smartphones. This follows the release of the Vivo V30 Lite 5G in global markets earlier this year. The new device is powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset and runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W charging.

Vivo V30 Lite 4G Price

The price of the Vivo V30 Lite 4G is set at RUB 24,999 (approximately Rs. 22,510) in Russia. The phone is available in Crystalline Black and Serene Green color options on Vivo’s online store. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is no information yet on whether the handset will be launched in other markets, including India.

Vivo V30 Lite 4G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V30 Lite 4G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 processor paired with 8GB of RAM.

The phone sports a 50-megapixel rear camera with EIS and a 2-megapixel camera, along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. It offers 256GB of internal storage, although the online store currently shows only one configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo V30 Lite 4G features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging, IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and dimensions of 163.17×75.81×7.95mm.