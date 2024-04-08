Samsung Galaxy M15 5G launched in India with Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 6,000mAh battery: Price, Specs

In Short:

Samsung launched the Galaxy M15 5G in India with a MediaTek chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. It sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, runs on Android 14, and promises 4 Android updates and 5 years of security updates. The phone starts at Rs. 13,299 for the base model and is available in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey colors.

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G was officially launched in India on April 8, following pre-orders that were available last week. This latest addition to the Galaxy M-series is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a prominent 50-megapixel primary sensor. The device sports an AMOLED display with a refreshing 90Hz rate and houses a hefty 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W. Notably, the design and hardware characteristics of the Galaxy M15 5G closely resemble those of the Galaxy A15 5G, which debuted in India in December last year.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G price in India, availability

The pricing for the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G in India starts at Rs. 13,299 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,799. The device is currently available for purchase on Amazon in color options of Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey.

Comparatively, the Galaxy A15 was introduced last year with a starting price of Rs. 19,499 for the base variant offering 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy M15 5G comes equipped with Android 14, confirming software support for up to four generation upgrades and five years of security updates. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch housing the selfie camera. Under the hood lies the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

Photo Credit: Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Stone Grey variant

The camera setup on the Galaxy M15 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13-megapixel front camera onboard.

Connectivity options include 5G support, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device features sensors like accelerometer, gyro, geomagnetic, light, and virtual proximity sensors, along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung has bundled a massive 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M15 5G, supporting fast charging up to 25W. The battery life is claimed to offer up to 21 hours of video playback and up to 128 hours of audio playback on a single charge. The device measures 160.1×76.8×9.3mm and weighs 217 grams.