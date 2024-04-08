Honor X9b Review: Sleek Mid-Ranger with Focus on Battery Life

Huawei Sub-brand Honor Enters the Indian Market under New Parent Company HTech

Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, has re-entered the Indian market under a new parent company called HTech. This move allows Honor to manufacture and sell Huawei’s Honor smartphones in India. As an Indian-based entity under a different company, these Honor smartphones come equipped with Google services integrations and apps. The first smartphone launched under the HTech banner was the Honor 90, positioned as a premium device.

Introduction of the Honor X9b, a Mid-range Smartphone

Following the Honor 90, the brand unveiled the Honor X9b, a mid-range smartphone featuring an attractive design, a large battery, and a capable camera. Honor emphasizes its ultra-bounce display technology, designed to provide a level of shock resistance. However, despite its practicality, it falls short of being a strong recommendation.

Honor X9b Review: Pricing

The Honor X9b comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs. 25,999. It is available in two color variants: Midnight Black with a polycarbonate rear panel and Sunrise Orange with a vegan leather rear panel. The device we reviewed was in Midnight Black.

The Honor X9b makes a solid first impression with its design

Along with the device, Honor includes a clear TPU case, a Type-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter, wired earphones, and a Type-A to Type-C USB cable for charging. Notably, a charger is not included in the box but is available as an option for Rs. 699.

Honor X9b Review: Design

The Honor X9b flaunts a slim profile with curved edges, offering a comfortable grip. The build quality feels sturdy and premium, with a thickness of just 7.98mm. The device boasts an Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop display technology that provides shock resistance up to a certain level.

The Honor X9b shows smudges and dust accumulation after use

Although the device offers shock resistance, it did not fare well in all drop tests, with the display suffering damage on the third drop. However, the display remained functional, showcasing a balance between durability and fragility.

Despite its durability claims, the X9b’s rear panel attracts dust and fingerprints easily. The official IP53 rating for dust and water resistance is relatively basic compared to competitors in the same price range.

The Honor X9b’s screen failed under impact despite the shock-absorbing tech

Further tests revealed the device’s water-resistance seal around the SIM card tray was not secure, raising concerns about its water resistance capabilities.

Honor X9b Review: Specifications and Software

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, the Honor X9b offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is equipped with advanced connectivity options and a massive 5,800mAh battery supporting 35W wired charging.

The phone runs on Magic OS 7.2 based on an older version of Android, providing a familiar software experience similar to previous Huawei devices.

The Honor X9b’s software experience remains consistent with Huawei’s previous devices

The high refresh rate display and customizable interface enhance the software experience, offering smooth animations and transitions. The device’s AI features provide added convenience.

Honor X9b Review: Performance

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 ensures smooth performance suitable for everyday tasks and gaming. The device’s benchmark scores and graphics performance indicate good overall performance.

The Honor X9b delivers a smooth software experience with the Magic OS

Battery life is a standout feature of the X9b, offering extended usage time and impressive endurance on a single charge. However, the device’s charging speed lags behind competitors.

Honor X9b Review: Cameras

The Honor X9b sports a basic camera setup with a primary 108-megapixel camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a macro camera. Results from the primary camera are decent but exhibit overexposure issues and a pinkish tint in images.

Low-light performance is underwhelming, with the dedicated Night mode providing some improvement. Selfies have good detail and dynamic range in well-lit conditions but suffer in low-light scenarios.

The Honor X9b’s camera performance in low light scenarios

Video recordings showcase decent details but suffer from stabilization issues, especially in 4K resolution. The ultra-wide camera and macro camera deliver below-average results in various scenarios.

Honor X9b Review: Verdict

Despite its practical features, the Honor X9b struggles to compete with other devices in its price range. With better alternatives offering superior performance, camera capabilities, and software experiences, it’s challenging to recommend the Honor X9b.

Competing devices like OnePlus Nord CE 4, Poco X6 Pro, Nothing Phone 2A, and Realme 12 Pro+ provide better overall value for users seeking a mid-range smartphone.