Upcoming Sale on Flipkart 2024: Date, Offers, Deals & More

Flipkart is a prominent e-commerce platform in India known for offering unbeatable prices on a wide range of products. The platform is also famous for its frequent sales events that provide great deals, massive discounts, lucrative bank offers, and more across categories like electronics, fashion, home appliances, and groceries.

Ongoing Flipkart Sale

Currently, there are two live sales on Flipkart:

Mobile Cricket League Sale

A special Mobile Cricket League sale is happening on Flipkart with offers on smartphones, including bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMIs. Check out the ongoing sale here.

Super Cooling Days Sale

Flipkart is currently hosting a Super Cooling Days sale offering discounts on home appliances to combat the summer heat. The sale ends on April 23, 2024.

Upcoming Flipkart Sale in April 2024

Here are the upcoming sales on Flipkart in April 2024:

Back to College Sale

The Back to College sale on Flipkart will run from April 19 to April 25, 2024, offering discounts of 50-80% on laptops, tablets, cameras, accessories, healthcare items, wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and more with additional benefits like no-cost EMI plans and exchange offers.

Tablet Premier League

Top Upcoming Flipkart Sales in 2024

Here are some of the highly anticipated sales on Flipkart:

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The Big Billion Days sale is one of the largest events on Flipkart with heavy discounts across various categories annually during the festive season.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

This sale repeats multiple times a year on Flipkart offering discounts on smartphones, accessories, laptops, and home appliances.

Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale

Electronics Sale

The Electronics sale on Flipkart occurs regularly with exclusive discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, and more.

End-of-Season Sale

This major fashion sale on Flipkart offers significant discounts on popular apparel brands, cosmetics, accessories, and jewelry.

Grand Appliances Sale

The Grand Appliances sale on Flipkart provides lucrative discounts on a variety of home appliances.

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale

A special sale before Independence Day on Flipkart offering heavy discounts on various products.

TV Day Sale

The TV Day sale on Flipkart features great offers on Smart TVs from popular brands.

Month-end Mobile Fest

A monthly sale on Flipkart with exciting deals on smartphones and accessories.

Mega Monsoon Days Sale

A sale celebrating the Monsoon season on Flipkart with amazing offers on mobiles, fashion, electronics, and more.

Big Diwali Sale

The Big Diwali sale on Flipkart offers the biggest discounts and deals in all categories before the festive season.