Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Pro+ with Triple Rear Cameras, 100W Fast Charging: Price and Specs

Huawei has launched the Pura 70 Ultra and Pura 70 Pro+ flagship smartphones in China. They run on HarmonyOS 4.2 with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Both phones feature a 6.8-inch OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and triple rear cameras. The Pura 70 Ultra starts at CNY 9,999, while the Pro+ starts at CNY 7,999. They come with dual satellite connectivity, 100W fast wired charging, and 80W wireless charging.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ were recently unveiled by the Shenzen-based manufacturer as their latest flagship smartphones. These new handsets are equipped with HarmonyOS 4.2, 16GB RAM, and storage options of up to 1TB.

Price Details

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is priced starting at CNY 9,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant and CNY 10,999 for the 16GB + 1TB variant. On the other hand, the Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ starts at CNY 7,999 for the 512GB model and CNY 8,999 for the 1TB model. These smartphones are currently available for purchase in China.

Specifications

Both the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ feature a 6.8-inch OLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. They are powered by HarmonyOS 4.2 and offer a range of high-end features such as dual satellite connectivity, 100W fast wired charging, and impressive camera capabilities.

The camera setups on these devices consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with other high-quality lenses to deliver exceptional photography results. They also offer a wide range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and more.

Additionally, the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery, while the Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ comes with a slightly smaller 5050mAh battery. Both models support fast wired and wireless charging, providing users with convenient power options.

These smartphones are designed to offer a premium experience with cutting-edge technology and innovative features. They mark the beginning of Huawei’s Pura series, showcasing the company’s commitment to delivering top-quality devices to consumers.