Amazon’s 2024 Sale Preview: Dates, Offers, and More.

Amazon is a top e-commerce platform offering great discounts and deals through various sales. To track ongoing and upcoming sales for best deals, refer to a guide that lists current sales like OnePlus Power up Days and Blaupunkt Brand Days on the platform. Upcoming sales like Amazon Prime Day, Great Freedom Festival, Great Indian Festival, and more offer discounts on various products. Stay updated for the best deals.

Amazon is a well-known e-commerce platform that offers a wide range of products and services to its customers. Through various sales events like Amazon Prime Day and the Great Indian Festival, the platform provides discounts on different product categories such as smartphones, home appliances, fashion, electronics, and more.

Amazon Sale: List of Ongoing Sales

Power up Days with OnePlus

OnePlus is hosting a special sale on its platform from April 15th to April 20th, offering attractive discounts on popular products. Customers using ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and OneCard can also avail of up to Rs 1,500 instant discount.

Back to School Sale

Blaupunkt Brand Days Sale

Blaupunkt is celebrating its 100-year global anniversary with the Brand Days Sale on Amazon, offering discounts on various products like TWS earbuds, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, and more until April 23, 2024.

Amazon Gaming Fest

Amazon will be conducting a Gaming Fest sale with up to 50% off on gaming products like laptops, monitors, headphones, and more.

Red Hot Summer Sale

The Red Hot Summer sale on Amazon offers discounts of up to 55% on home appliances along with additional benefits like No Cost EMI, instant bank discount, and exchange bonuses until April 22, 2024.

Clearance Store

The Clearance Store sale on Amazon provides up to 75% off on products like laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and more, along with no-cost EMI options and instant bank discounts.

Top Upcoming Amazon Sales

Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day is a major sale event offering heavy discounts across various categories along with cashback, no-cost EMIs, and bank offers.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Super Value Days

Amazon Great Summer Sale

Grand Gaming Days

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale

Amazon Black Friday Sale

Style Bazaar

Book Bazaar

Toy Fiesta Sale