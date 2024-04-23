Moto X50 Ultra Design Teased, Promising More AI Features Than Edge 50 Ultra

In Short:

Motorola teases upcoming Moto X50 Ultra with new AI features compared to the Edge 50 Ultra. The smartphone was first mentioned in February and teased in recent Weibo posts, hinting at a potential May launch. The company is emphasizing the device as an “AI phone”, showcasing generative AI features and possible hardware changes. Despite a similar design to the Edge 50 Ultra, the X50 Ultra could offer enhanced AI capabilities.

Moto X50 Ultra Teased by Motorola, Expected to Bring Enhanced AI Features

Motorola has once again teased the elusive Moto X50 Ultra, hinting at multiple new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features compared to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The company first mentioned the smartphone in February in a Weibo post. Recently, the AI smartphone was again teased in a video where the brand also mentioned the F1 Grand Prix event hosted by China on Sunday. However, the smartphone was not unveiled during or after the event as speculated. Some reports suggest that the Moto X50 Ultra could be launched in May.

Weibo Teasers

The company teased the smartphone in two different Weibo posts on April 20. In the first post, an image of the smartphone next to a poster for the F1 Grand Prix event was shared. Lenovo, the parent company of Motorola and one of the sponsors of the event, was prominently featured. In the post, the brand mentioned, “Feel the speed and passion with #motoX50 Ultra AI mobile phone #motoAI coming soon.”

Motorola also posted a video showing the smartphone from different angles and a snapshot of the Grand Prix event with the caption “shot on #motoX50 Ultra AI”. The design of the handset looks very similar to the recently launched Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. It was also showcased in a wood back panel option, similar to the Edge 50 Ultra. Despite the identical design, it is speculated that the X50 Ultra could have some internal changes.

Focus on AI

Motorola is teasing the Moto X50 Ultra as an “AI phone”, marking the first for the brand. The Edge 50 Ultra already offers some generative AI features such as a wallpaper generator and AI-based camera adjustments. However, the phone was not marketed as an AI smartphone. The anticipation is that the Moto X50 Ultra might introduce more AI features along with accompanying hardware.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications

Recently launched globally, the Moto Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with impressive sensors.